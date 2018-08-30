Carbonite (CARB) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carbonite earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8046136349137 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.27. Carbonite has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.89 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $46,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Friend sold 698,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,178,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,873,586 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

