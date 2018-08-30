Career Education (CECO) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Career Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.3643350173233 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Career Education stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.77. Career Education has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Career Education had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $142.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Career Education will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Career Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Jackson sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $359,288.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,309.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,289. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

