Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 101,108 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

In related news, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $276,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

