Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 3,922 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.