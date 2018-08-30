Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,154,000 after buying an additional 15,932,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,626,000. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% during the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

