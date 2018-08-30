CBTX (CBTX) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CBTX to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CBTX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBTX Competitors 1102 5185 4796 249 2.37

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.45%. Given CBTX’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 23.26% 8.29% 1.18% CBTX Competitors 22.07% 10.64% 1.10%

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CBTX pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBTX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $130.86 million $27.57 million 26.24 CBTX Competitors $7.07 billion $1.23 billion 17.04

CBTX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. CBTX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CBTX rivals beat CBTX on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, restaurant franchisees loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers multi-family residential loans comprising loans secured by properties deemed multi-family, which includes apartment buildings; and commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, secured and unsecured term, and home improvement loans. Further, it provides debit card, online banking, mobile banking, e-statement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and cash management, night depository, and cashier's check services, as well as treasury services, including lockbox, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. CBTX, Inc. operates 33 banking locations, including 18 branches in Houston; and 15 branches in Beaumont, Texas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

