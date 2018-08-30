Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cedar Fair has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 152.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 10,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

