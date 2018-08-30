Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.