Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (CNBKA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.14% of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at $780,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 40.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 39.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp Inc. Class A alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,639.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,028,114.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.96 per share, with a total value of $100,749.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,133,880.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,277. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $403.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st.

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.