Charles C. Colpo Sells 11,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $353,325.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OMI opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,605,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,792,000 after buying an additional 406,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,106,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 144,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 140,502 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.