Charter Trust Co. Acquires 1,887 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,599,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $181.56 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $182.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

