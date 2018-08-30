Charter Trust Co. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $1,432,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Shares of COST opened at $230.19 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $151.46 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.