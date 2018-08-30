Charter Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

