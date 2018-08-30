Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.