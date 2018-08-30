Chemed Co. (CHE) Stake Decreased by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Chemed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 28,358.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $320.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $186.09 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.76, for a total value of $80,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $549,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $8,127,168. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.