Chemed Co. (CHE) Stake Decreased by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2018

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Chemed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 28,358.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $320.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $186.09 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.76, for a total value of $80,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $549,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $8,127,168. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

