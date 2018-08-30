Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Insider Jane T. Elfers Sells 100,000 Shares

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Childrens Place stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.95. 18,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,500. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.