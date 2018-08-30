Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chunghwa Telecom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.6310858249571 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.29. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.5901 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 75.61%.

CHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

