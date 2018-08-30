Church & Dwight (CHD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Church & Dwight earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3756451579448 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 32,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $1,833,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,247 shares of company stock valued at $30,839,040 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

