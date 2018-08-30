CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,502.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,202,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,027.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,774 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,503,000 after buying an additional 489,056 shares during the period.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

NYSE:FRC opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

