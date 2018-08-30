CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,013 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,704 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,583.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $103,885.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,092 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

