CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stake in AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (FNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 1.78% of AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF by 884.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

