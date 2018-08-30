CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 27,596 Shares of ING Groep NV (ING)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 377,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

