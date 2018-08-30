Ciena (CIEN) PT Set at $27.00 by Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned a $27.00 price target by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. MED lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $196,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,996. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 7.5% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 404,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 760,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.