Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 341,646 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,646 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GMS by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

GMS stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. GMS had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $389,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

