Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 366,500 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Black Knight worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 25.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $327,137.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $50,491,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.