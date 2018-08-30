City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,325 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 87,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 668,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 473,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,276 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUND stock remained flat at $$7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,664. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

