City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,750 shares during the quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors accounts for 1.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.57% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $144,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 102.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

HQH traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,532. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

