Civeo (CVEO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Civeo has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $130.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Civeo by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

