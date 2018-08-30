CME Group Inc (CME) Stake Lessened by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,840,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,207,000 after buying an additional 215,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,225,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,442 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,545,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,980,000 after purchasing an additional 528,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $172.17 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.51 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In related news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $42,424.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $636,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $2,428,194. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.