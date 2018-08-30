Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

CCE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

NYSE:CCE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 749,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,582. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.3008 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,348,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,852,000 after buying an additional 871,324 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,879,000 after buying an additional 930,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,782,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,204,000 after buying an additional 177,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,644,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,045,000 after buying an additional 728,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,174,000 after buying an additional 698,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

