Colliers International Group (CIGI) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.22

Media stories about Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colliers International Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1134680660226 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.10 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

