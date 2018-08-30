Comerica Bank Has $325,000 Stake in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 146.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,784 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 13,481.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of athenahealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of athenahealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,511,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHN shares. BidaskClub lowered athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.55.

In other athenahealth news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,366,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $820,221. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHN opened at $153.15 on Thursday. athenahealth, Inc has a 1-year low of $111.61 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. athenahealth’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

