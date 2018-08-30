Comerica Bank Invests $230,000 in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (FFEU)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C in the first quarter worth $430,750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFEU opened at $98.76 on Thursday. Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

