Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $45,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

KMB stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

