Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 54,741 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.83.

In related news, insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $82,280.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 17,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $2,698,110.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,260 and have sold 524,485 shares valued at $73,827,890. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 335.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

