Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $304,000 in 2U Inc (TWOU) Stock

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 2U by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in 2U by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 153,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,232 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWOU shares. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.31.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU opened at $87.30 on Thursday. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of -0.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

