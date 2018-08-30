Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Stake in Coty Inc (COTY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

NYSE COTY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,030,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,339,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,138,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,833,731.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,655,000 shares of company stock worth $44,583,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

