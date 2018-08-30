Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $666,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,081,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.95. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.60 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

