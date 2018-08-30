Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $680,000 in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,724 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

KBR opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $21.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

