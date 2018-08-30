Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,663% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Shares of XLC opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $52.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,649,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $3,345,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $4,516,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $7,318,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $9,857,000.

