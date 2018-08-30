Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News stories about Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Trust Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.5553343861132 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.11%. sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $198,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $382,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $100,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,859 shares of company stock worth $342,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

