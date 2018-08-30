Comparing SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) & Intevac (IVAC)

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (NASDAQ: IVAC) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A Intevac -4.30% -5.40% -3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Intevac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Intevac 0 3 1 0 2.25

Intevac has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Intevac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intevac is more favorable than SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Intevac does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Intevac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.55 $324.47 million $0.66 12.17 Intevac $112.85 million 1.15 $4.11 million $0.17 33.82

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Intevac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intevac beats SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser annealing machines, laser drills, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines for smartphone and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators and road machinery. The company's Industrial Machinery offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography, positron emission tomography tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems that are used in various ways in the manufacture of solar cells, including for fabricating electrical contacts and conductor, depositing reflective, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment offers display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which offer high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. It serves manufacturers of hard disk media, display cover panels, and solar cells, as well as the U.S. government and its agencies, allies, and contractors. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

