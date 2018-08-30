Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Position Lowered by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.57% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.04.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

