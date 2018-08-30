Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Connecticut Water Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of CTWS stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Connecticut Water Service has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.45). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Connecticut Water Service by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Connecticut Water Service by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Connecticut Water Service by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Connecticut Water Service by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

