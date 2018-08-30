CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 32,465.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 41,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. equities analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 140.41%.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

