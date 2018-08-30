Contrasting Capital One Financial (COF) & California First National Bancorp (CFNB)

Capital One Financial (OTCMKTS: CFNB) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and California First National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $30.00 billion 1.60 $1.98 billion $7.79 12.85 California First National Bancorp $36.69 million 3.73 $11.12 million N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 10.73% 10.44% 1.42% California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital One Financial and California First National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats California First National Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

