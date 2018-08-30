Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,222 shares of company stock valued at $15,526,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

