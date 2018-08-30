Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) versus SL Green Realty (SLG) Critical Analysis

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: SLG) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 35.52% 9.32% 4.96% SL Green Realty 21.45% 4.24% 2.04%

Dividends

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 SL Green Realty 1 5 7 0 2.46

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $110.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $88.75 million 5.11 $32.60 million $3.81 9.97 SL Green Realty $1.51 billion 5.98 $112.77 million $6.45 16.18

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and debt and preferred equity investments secured by 21.2 million square feet of buildings. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 25 suburban buildings totaling 3.7 million square feet in Brooklyn, Long Island, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

