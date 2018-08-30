Corporate Express common stock (CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 18th

Corporate Express common stock (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Corporate Express common stock has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Corporate Express common stock has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Express common stock to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

NYSE CXP opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Corporate Express common stock has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Express common stock (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.96 million. Corporate Express common stock had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 34.95%. Corporate Express common stock’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. analysts predict that Corporate Express common stock will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Express common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corporate Express common stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corporate Express common stock from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Corporate Express common stock

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

