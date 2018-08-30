Cortina Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 333,965 Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Sientra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 87,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.92. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.47%. research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sientra in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

